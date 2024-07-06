Speeches of 143 ulema, zakireen banned in Sindh during Muharram

Senior police officers are monitoring the security of the mourning procession on the occasion of 9th Muharram in Hyderabad on August 8, 2022. — NNI

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has banned travelling and speeches of 143 ulema and zakireen over security concerns during the month of Muharram, Geo News reported Saturday citing a notification.

The provincial department said the ban on the scholars and zakireen will be effective immediately and will last for 60 days.

The Home Department said Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon had recommended for restrictions on the 143 persons of 13 districts.

“The ban has been imposed viewing the law and order situation” during the Islamic month, it said.

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar, and it is regarded as one of the four sacred Islamic months. During this month, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), along with his family members were martyred.

Faithful hold processions and majalis across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure security.

To curb the spread of hate material on the internet, the provincial governments have sought the suspension of six social media applications for about a week during Muharram so that security is not compromised.

The Punjab government cited the spread of hate material and misinformation as reasons behind the move.

According to a Punjab Home Department letter, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order was convened to review security and administrative arrangements for Muharram.

In this meeting, it was decided to suspend social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the dissemination of hate material and misinformation, aiming to avert sectarian violence.

However, the federal government has not yet taken any decision to suspend internet services during Muharram, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Friday said.

Central, district Ruet-e-Hilal committees to meet today

On the other hand, the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta on Saturday to sight the crescent of Muharram (1446 Hijri).

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the committee meeting. Simultaneously, the meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held at their respective headquarters.