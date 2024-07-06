Karachi weather: Will there be rain today?

Father and son beat the heat with traditional sugarcane juice while sitting on their bike in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: The people of Karachi should keep themselves hydrated as the weather in the city is expected to remain hot, however, there is a chance of drizzle today (Saturday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather in the port city will continue to remain hot and humid throughout the day.

The minimum temperature recorded today was at 30.5°C while the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 34°C to 36°C, said the weather department.



Moreover, the level of humidity in the air is 73% and sea winds are blowing at a speed of 21 kilometres per hour.

Residents of the provincial capital have longed for a break from the sweltering temperatures that have recently gripped the city.

But, so far, Karachi has only received drizzle in some areas which improved the weather but was still not enough to break the heat spell.

Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the metropolitan city is likely to witness rains after July 8.

The official's remarks came as the PMD has predicted "vigorous monsoon activity" in the upper and central parts during the week courtesy of strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.