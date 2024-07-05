Top military brass denounces undue criticism of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

Army chief General Syed Asim Munir presides over 265th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at GHQ on July 5, 2024. — ISPR

As the newly announced anti-terrorism operation Azm-e-Istehkam faces opposition from certain factions, the military dismissed the "unwarranted criticism" of the "vision" aimed at rooting out terrorism from the country.



The statement came after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir presided over the 265th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday, the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"Forum noted with concern the unwarranted criticism by some quarters and deliberate misrepresentation of the vision, only for furthering their vested interests," a statement issued by the military's media wing read.



It said that the forum undertook a comprehensive review of the internal and external security situation of the country and had detailed discussions on various aspects of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

The military operation aimed at "harnessing the national counter-terrorism efforts in a synchronised manner to dismantle the nexus of terrorism and illegal spectrum in the country for enduring stability and economic prosperity" was approved by the federal government last month following National Action Plan's Central Apex Committee's recommendations.

"The forum affirmed that military leadership is cognisant of the full spectrum of the challenges and resolved to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan," it added.

The military vowed to combat "digital terrorism" conspirators abetted by foreign cohorts.

"Forum underscored that onslaught of politically motivated digital terrorism, unleashed by conspirators, duly abetted by their foreign cohorts against state institutions is meant to induce despondency in the nation and sow discord through peddling of blatant lies, fake news and propaganda," the military's media wing said.

It said that the armed forces and the nation are fully aware of all such machinations and stand united and committed to defeating the "notorious designs of the enemies".

Moreover, the military top brass also deliberated upon the regional security situation, especially Afghanistan, and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security.

They expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations, war crimes and genocide being perpetrated in Kashmir and Gaza.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs of the armed forces, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and the citizens of Pakistan who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.

It also renewed the resolve to continue full support of ongoing efforts in uplifting socioeconomic growth and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curbing all illegal activities that hamper investors’ confidence, economic stability and growth.

Expressing satisfaction with the army's commitment to national security, COAS Gen Munir stressed upon maintaining high standards of professionalism and operational preparedness.

In his concluding remarks, the army chief stated that the Pakistan Army has always been fully prepared to thwart all internal and external challenges and play its due role in the stability and prosperity of the country, regardless of the challenges posed, the military's media wing added.