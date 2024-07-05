Monsoon spell: NDMA issues flash floods warning for Punjab, KP

A man rides on a motorcycle amid flood waters along a road during the monsoon season in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 19, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) National Emergencies Operation Center on Friday warned that ongoing torrential rains may trigger flash floods in several cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid monsoon season.



In an advisory, the NDMA said heavy rainfall may cause flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of DG Khan-Rajanpur due to present monsoon spell till 7th July.

Urban flooding is also expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

According to data issued by the Federal Flood Division and other relevant departments, a medium-level flood is expected in River Kabul with a net water flow of 93.5 thousand cusecs, whereas, other major rivers will continue to experience normal water flows.

Moreover, the NDMA also advised PDMAs and local administration to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to safeguard the population at risk.

The public is advised to stay informed and follow instructions from local authorities. They are also urged to download the NDMA's "Pak NDMA Disaster Alert" mobile app for timely disaster alerts, guidelines and precautionary measures.