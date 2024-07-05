Karachi's heat to persist despite partly cloudy conditions

A father and son beat the heat with traditional sugarcane juice while sitting on their bike in Karachi, Pakistan on July 1, 2024. — APP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that the port city will experience partly cloudy conditions today (Friday) as residents eagerly await a lasting respite from the heat spell that has gripped the city in the past few weeks.

However, the PMD added that Karachi will remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours despite experiencing partly cloudy conditions.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to range between 34°C and 36°C, with a humidity ratio of 76% in the air.

Although the heat in Karachi is expected to persist today, sea winds which will be blowing at the speed of 21 kilometres per hour, may grant Karachiites a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.

In the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature was recorded at 31°C, Meteorological Department said.



Additionally, while the weather in most districts of Balochistan is also likely to be hot and humid, the Met Office predicts a chance of rain with strong winds and thunder in Zhob, Shirani, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Khuzdar.

On the other hand, Karachi has only received sporadic drizzle in some areas which improved the weather but it was still not enough to break the heat spell.

Earlier this week, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the metropolitan city is likely to witness rains after July 8.

The official's remarks came as the PMD has predicted "vigorous monsoon activity" in the upper and central parts during the week courtesy of strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.