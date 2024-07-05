Muharram 2024: Govt to decide on social media gag in Punjab today

This image shows social media apps on a phone screen. — X/@AFP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday will decide on Punjab government's request to gag social media platforms for six days during Muharram amid security concerns, Geo News reported Friday citing sources.

According to the insiders, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will present the issue before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today in a bid to prevent any untoward situation during the religious event.

Faithful hold processions across the country in Muharram, while religious scholars address huge gatherings amid tight security, with thousands of law enforcers deployed to ensure the security during the month.



The sources, meanwhile, said that the interior minister is not in favour of suspending social media platforms. "The meeting will decide whether or not the social media services will be banned."

The Punjab government has cited spread of hate material and misinformation as reasons behind the move.

According to a Punjab Home Department letter, a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Law and Order was convened to review security and administrative arrangements for Muharram.

In this meeting, it was decided to suspend social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram from Muharram 6 to 11 to prevent the dissemination of hate material and misinformation, aiming to avert sectarian violence.

The Home Department sent the request to the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan, seeking immediate action to ensure peace and security during the sensitive period of Muharram.