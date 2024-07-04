Mountaineers flock to K2's base camp as weather improves

Mountaineers at Camp-1 of K2 speak to Geo News on July 4, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNews

Mountaineers have flocked to the base camp of the world's second highest mountain K2 located in Pakistan as the weather cleared on Thursday.



K2, known as Savage Mountain, has been receiving an increased number of climbers for the past couple of days as it is the annual mountaineering season.

Weather conditions improved around the mountain, allowing the mountaineers to get acclimatised to the K2 atmosphere. Hence, they are climbing up to Camp 1 and Camp 2.

The peak's base camp is receiving multiple expeditions one after the other as 12 expeditions arrived today (Thursday) and five others reached yesterday.



One of the mountaineers starting their expeditions is Robert, the most senior among the climbers currently present at K2 base camp.

The 65-year-old belongs to a French island. He is accompanied by two Pakistani porters.

Talking to Geo News, Robert expressed his pleasure in coming to Pakistan and said scaled just a few peaks as he began the expedition very late

On Tuesday, the Italy-Pakistan K2 Jubilee Expedition team, which consists of women from both countries, kicked off its campaign from the K2 base camp.

The expedition team is led by Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman to summit K2. The expedition comprises four Pakistani and four Italian women climbers, who also underwent fitness tests in Italy.

The ongoing year marks the 70th anniversary of the first successful summit and this special expedition is being carried out to commemorate the historic feat.

Italian adventurers already have several records to their name in mountaineering. However, on July 31, 1954, they summited the 8,611-metre-high K2, the world's second-longest peak, for the first time in the world.