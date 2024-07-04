King Charles issues heart-wrenching statement over 'dreadful destruction'

King Charles is in great pain over the loss of precious lives as Hurricane Beryl has wreaked havoc across the Caribbean.

The 75-year-old sent his heartfelt condolences to those whose live, livelihoods and property have been devastated.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the King's emotional statement on Thursday.

"My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean."

In his message, the King wrote: "Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have cruelly lost their lives.



"I have seen extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction - a spirit which has been called upon too often - and so i also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recover efforts."

The 75-year-old monarch concluded: "At this most difficult of time, please know that our most special thoughts and prayers are with all those whose live, livelihoods and property have been so utterly devastated."

Hurricane Beryl has left widespread damage across the Caribbean as a Category 4 storm, knocking down power in much of Montego Bay and causing extensive damage across the island of Jamaica. It weakened to a Category 3 storm on Thursday, but not before leaving flooding and widespread damage on the island of Jamaica late Wednesday.