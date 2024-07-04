Special office to be established for issuing premium number plates in Sindh

The image shows pictures of the number plates auctioned in the first phase. —Screengrab/X/ @sharjeelinam

KARACHI: After yielding megabucks from an auction, the Sindh government Thursday decided to open a special office for issuing premium number plates.

As per a handout, the meeting presided by Sindh Excise & Taxation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi took this decision.

In the Excise & Taxation department meeting, the provincial minister also announced kicking off the second phase of auction for issuing premium number plates soon. "The first phase of the number plates' auction remained successful and it garnered people’s appreciation," he said.

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department’s first-ever auction for number plates earned a total revenue of Rs675.4 million from the auction of 40 premier number plates in the first phase on June 30.

It earned Rs100 million from the auction of premier plate number 1, Rs53 million from the auction of premium number five, Rs46 million from premier number seven, Rs41 million from premium number eight, and Rs40 million through the auction of premier plate number nine.

Ownership certificates of the premier number plates were given to the successful bidders.

On this occasion, Memon announced that the proceeds from the auction for premier registration number plates of motor vehicles would be spent on the noble cause of rehabilitating victims of 2022 devastating floods in Sindh.

Meanwhile, the provincial excise department decided to provide people the facility to obtain number plates for their vehicles while sitting at their homes.

“A motor registration office will be established in the South District, which will provide this service in the evening as well,” the forum decided.

The minister directed to make the process of vehicles’ registration further easier. He expressed desire to run the department in a "corporate way".