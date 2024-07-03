Gulistan-e-Jauhar SHO demoted after assault on lawyer

The picture shows scuffle between policemen and lawyers on Tuesday night in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on June 2, 2024. — Geo News

KARACHI: A station house officer (SHO) was suspended and demoted as well for allegedly assaulting a lawyer, which sparked hours-long clashes between the law enforcers and lawyers at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar Police Station.



The clash between the policemen and lawyers was triggered after senior lawyer and Sindh High Court (SHC) member Qadir Rajpar arrived at the police station with a client with a court order for the release of a vehicle.

However, Rajpar alleged that the SHO and other staff members misbehaved with him and did not comply with the court orders. Following this, a large number of lawyers gathered outside the station and blocked the road.

A scuffle between the lawyers and policemen broke out with both sides claiming that they have been injured. The police said that the lawyers tried entering inside the station and several officials sustained injuries in the attack.



On the other hand, the police said that a plain-clothed person, who was neither in a lawyer's uniform nor introduced himself, entered the SHO's side room.

The official said that it was a matter of vehicle release which does not fall under SHO's authority. "When asked to leave the room, the person started verbally abusing and said 'now see how many people will come'."

He said that after some time, a number of lawyers came at the police station and attacked the gate.

Speaking to media persons, Rajpar said that he come to the station with his client as there was a dispute over the custody of the vehicle after which he approached GM East for the order of his car's release.

"The SHO tortured me, broke my finger and injured my head," said the lawyer.

Case filed against SHO after negotiations

Following the incident, negotiations between the senior superintendent of police (SSP) East, superintendent of police (SP) Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi Bar Association President Amir Nawaz Warraich and lawyers began.

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Ikhtiar Channa, while speaking to media persons, said that one of their lawyers had come to the station for the release of his vehicle.

This is a picture of the FIR.

SHO prohibited the investigating officer not to give the vehicle, claimed Channa, adding that the fellow lawyer was locked up and tortured.

After the negotiations, President Warraich said the SHO has been suspended and demoted at their request and a case has been filed against him and the staff.

The lawyers kept on protesting until they got a copy of the first information report.

The police also said that the SHO misbehaved with lawyers and a case with provisions of terrorism, attempted murder and torture have been filed against him.

He added that more than 15 policemen have been named in the case.