Police constitute team to probe killing of PPP's councillor in Karachi

KARACHI: Killing of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) councillor, Muhammad Amir Abbasi, has prompted a high-level police probe after unidentified gunmen gunned him down in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Korangi area a day earlier.



The incident took place near Singer Chowrangi, Korangi, when unidentified gunmen, according to a first information report (FIR), opened fire on the elected councillor while he was riding a motorcycle with his brother sitting behind him.



A case was registered at Awami Colony Police Station over complaint of the slain councillor’s brother Sumair Abbasi. The FIR stated that the elected representative received a bullet in his neck which became fatal for him.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took notice of councillor Abbasi’s murder and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Korangi Toheed Rehman Memon told the media that they recovered one spent bullet casing fired from a 9mm pistol at the crime scene. He added that CCTV footage of the area was also obtained.

He termed it a "personal enmity" case, adding that efforts are underway to arrest the culprits behind it.

Later, the SSP Korangi formed a six-member team to probe two incidents of killings, including the councillor and a trader Waseem's murder who was gunned down in Korangi No 6 area on June 30.

The team will be headed by SDPO Landhi while other members include SHO Zaman Town and Awami Colony, SSP Touheed said, adding that two inspectors were also among the investigators.

He detailed that the team will take necessary steps to arrest the accused and submit a daily progress report to the higher authorities until the culprits are brought to justice.