What's PMD's forecast for Karachi weather

People pictured at Karachi's sea view beach on June 16, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The residents of country's financial hub who have been facing scorching heat for days are unlikely to get some respite as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours in the city.

A day earlier, the Met Office confirmed restoration of sea breeze in the city which witnessed a short-lived respite from the intense heat as a result of a short spell of rain recently.

With humidity levels recorded at 55% coupled with a 27-kilometre per-hour sea breeze, the temperature in the city is expected to remain between 35°C to 37°C.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 31.5 °C.

The death toll from the recent heat spell has reached 49, the Sindh Health Department confirmed on Monday.

During the 10 days, Abbasi Hospital recorded 23 deaths from heatstroke, Civil Hospital 18, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) 5 and Qatar Hospital 3, read the statement issued by the health department.

A day earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that monsoon rains are likely to commence after July 8.

The official's remarks came as the PMD has predicted "vigorous monsoon activity" in the upper and central parts during the week as strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate the upper parts of the country from July 3.

The torrential rainfall in the upper parts of the country may have devastating effects, the Met Office warned.

Based on predictive modelling, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) activated its National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) in the wake of upcoming monsoon rains.

The NDMA said that the upper catchments of all major rivers particularly Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab will be affected by heavy to moderate showers starting from July 2 2024.