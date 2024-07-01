Pakistan seeks immediate release of its citizens from Indian prisons

Pakistani Rangers in black uniforms and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel lower their national flags during parade on Pakistan's Independence Day at the Wagah border. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has urged New Delhi to immediately release its citizens imprisoned in Indian jails, who have completed their sentences, as the two sides exchanged lists of inmates.



In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Office said that the exchange of the prisoners' lists was made through a diplomatic channel in Islamabad and New Delhi.

These lists are exchanged simultaneously, in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008, every year on January 1 and July 1.

As per the statement, Pakistan handed over a list of 254 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian civilians and fishermen incarcerated in Pakistani jails, while India shared a list of 452 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in Indian jails.

Moreover, a list of 38 missing Pakistani defence personnel, believed to be in India’s custody since the wars of 1965 and 1971, was also handed over by Pakistan.

Islamabad has called for immediate release and repatriation of all Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentence in India.

A request for special consular access to various believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically — and mentally-challenged prisoners, and for expeditious confirmation of their national status has been made, the statement added.

The government also urged India to ensure safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.

"The government is committed to addressing humanitarian matters as a priority. It will continue its endeavours to ensure early return of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails," the statement read.

As part of these efforts, repatriation of 62 Pakistani prisoners in 2023, and four others in 2024, has so far been secured.