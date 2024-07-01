Karachi records hottest July night since 2021

Karachi witnesses hottest July night. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The provincial capital witnessed the hottest night of July since 2021 yesterday as the mercury level reached 32 °C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), last night the temperature was recorded at 4.1°C above normal, compared to July in previous years. In July 2021 and 2022, the highest temperature was recorded at 31°C.

Karachi has been grappling with intense heatwaves and dry and hot weather conditions, with temperatures ranging between 35°C and 40°C since May.

However, finally, the PMD has predicted that temperatures will remain around 27.9°C in the month of July, providing much-needed relief to Karachiites.

While temperatures are expected to fall in the city due to sea breezes, the Met Office has predicted that "over the next 24 hours, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid, with maximum temperatures likely to reach 35°C to 37°C.".

According to weather analyst Jawad Memon, the restoration of sea breezes will soon bring about sea clouds in the metropolis and the possibility of "drizzle in the night and morning in different areas in the coming days."

The provincial capital of Sindh has been gripped by a severe heat spell in recent days, with a short-lived respite from the intense heat as a result of a short spell of rain.

Health experts have advised citizens to stick to consuming food and drinks made at home and avoid those from eateries outside, as well as to boil water before consuming them.

Although there is no forecast for rain in the city today, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that monsoon rains are likely to commence after July 8.