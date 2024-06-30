Open interference: Iran's ambassador slams US resolution on Feb 8 elections

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam gestures during an event at the National Defence University in Islamabad in this image released on September 11, 2023. — NDU website

ISLAMABAD: Iran on Sunday slammed the resolution passed by United States House of Representatives demanding a probe into alleged "interference or irregularities" in February 8 elections in Pakistan.

Reacting to the development in Washington, Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam said, "We condemn controversial US resolution on Pakistan elections."

His remarks come after the US House of Representatives, earlier this week, in an overwhelming majority, voted to demand a "full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities" in Pakistan's general elections held earlier this year.

The resolution HR 901 was passed by a massive 368 against seven votes on Tuesday, which makes 85% of the total American lawmakers in the legislature.



Through the resolution, the US lawmakers had emphasised the need for the Pakistani public's participation in the country's democratic process months after its general polls were contested as "rigged" and its outcome termed "delayed" by political parties now seated on the opposition benches in the legislature.

Following this, the National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to condemn the US Congress resolution and termed it "contrary to facts" and "interference" in its internal affairs.

The resolution was tabled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and passed by a majority in the National Assembly amid a noisy protest of the opposition benchers.

Expressing his discontent, Moghadam said that the US resolution is an "open interference in the domestic affairs of an independent member of the United Nations".

The ambassador called it a form of extortion under the guise of supporting democracy.

Speaking about the deadly situation in Gaza, the envoy also said that Washington stops a ceasefire resolution through its power to veto.

"The US supports the genocide of the people of Gaza by providing lethal weapons to the Zionist regime," said the ambassador.