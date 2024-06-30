Met Office predicts three-day hot, humid spell for Karachi

A volunteer sprays water on commuters to cool off during a hot summer day along a street in Karachi on June 26, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: After a brief respite from the intense heat with a short spell of rain, hot and humid weather is likely to continue for the next three days in the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Sunday.

The Met Office expects the temperature in Karachi to rise to 39°C today (Sunday) with no rain expected in the city.

However, the PMD also said that there is a chance of thunderstorms in parts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Badin, and Umerkot districts.

Karachi's weather to improve from tomorrow

Despite the PMD expecting the metropolis to continue to bake, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has given Karachiites a ray of hope as he said that the weather will improve from tomorrow.

He said that ongoing heatwave in Karachi is expected to decrease from tomorrow, thanks to the restoration of sea breezes which likely to begin by tonight.

Meanwhile, weather analyst Jawad Memon said that the hot and humid weather has caused the air pressure in the Arabian Sea to be low but it is likely to end very soon.

He added that the sea breezes will soon bring about sea clouds.

"There is a possibility of drizzle in the night and morning in different areas in the coming days," Memon said.

The provincial capital of Sindh has been gripped by a severe heat spell in recent days, with temperatures soaring above 40°C and the "feels like" temperatures exceeding 50°C.

Experts suggest that monsoon rains are likely to commence next week.