Pakistani researchers win UK award for outstanding team impact

Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary and Prof Dr Sammer Yousuf gesture for a photograph as they hold the“Outstanding Team Impact Prize” from UK's Medical Research Council (MRC). — APP/File

A team of researchers from the University of Karachi (UoK) have received the prestigious “Outstanding Team Impact Prize” by the UK’s Medical Research Council (MRC).



The award recognised the team’s collaborative approach to medical research, which has made a significant impact in the field.

Led by Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, a Mustafa (PBUH) Prize Laureate, and Prof Dr Sammer Yousuf, the team from the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, ICCBs, UoK, was recognised for their research outcomes from the “A Global Network of Tropical Neglected Diseases (NTD)” project.

This international project, funded by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) from the MRC and led by Durham University, UK, brings together leading scientists from the UK, Uruguay, Brazil, Argentina, and Pakistan to combat protozoan NTDs, specifically leishmaniasis and Chagas disease.

The award highlighted the team’s success in integrating diverse expertise from various scientific backgrounds, exemplified by Prof Choudhary’s leadership. This achievement not only recognised the team’s contributions but also brought pride to Pakistan’s academic and scientific community.

The academic community of Pakistan extended congratulations to Prof Dr Iqbal Choudhary and his team for the prestigious award, which cements their role in global medical research.