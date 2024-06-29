Sizzling weather likely to subside as light rain expected in Karachi

A representational image showing rain water drops on a glass. — Unsplash/File

KARACHI: The ongoing heat spell in Karachi is likely to break from tonight as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast light rain in the metropolis.



Extremely high temperatures have been searing the city following little rain in the past few days with mercury shooting over 40°C and feels like temperatures surging past 50°C.

Meanwhile, long hours of electricity loadshedding is making life miserable for the Karachiites.

PMD's latest weather advisory for the metropolis stated that the intensity of hot weather is likely to diminish from this evening as the low-pressure system that caused the sea winds suspension moves away from the port city.

"The persisting very hot and humid weather conditions [are] likely to ease from today evening as the low-pressure area has moved away from Karachi," the Met Office said.

Moreover, sea breeze will be restored under the effect of a distant low-pressure system.

The overall weather conditions are expected to remain hot and humid during the next two days.

However, light showers or drizzle is expected to grace the Karachiites this evening who eagerly wait for rain amid searing heat.

The restoration of winds and likely drizzle tonight is expected to lower down the temperature, with the mercury predicted to hover between 35-37 degrees Celsius.

As per the Met Office, the highest temperature was recorded at 38°C.

Meanwhile, parts of Sindh including Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot and Tharparker districts are likely to receive isolated thunderstorms and rain this evening.

Earlier, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had ruled out any chances of rain in Karachi.

Dwellers of the mega-city got some relief from the sweltering heat on Thursday after some areas received much-needed rain.

Even though the brief spell was a breath of fresh air, the coolness in the atmosphere was short-lived with humidity taking over.