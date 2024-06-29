Karachi to sear as PMD forecast hot, humid weather today

A man serves cold drinks to commuters along a street on a hot summer day in Karachi on June 27, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: The weather in the port city is not getting any better as Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz in his forecast on Saturday said there was no chance of rain today.

The weather expert, however, said that parts of Karachi may witness drizzle.

Severe heatwave has taken over the port city for the past few days with temperatures rising over 40°C and feels like temperatures surging past 50°C.

Moreover, the people of Karachi are also suffering from prolonged load-shedding.

The chief meteorologist said that the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy today while the city's soothing sea breeze will remain blocked due to low air pressure in the Arabian Sea.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) advisory, the weather in the metropolis is expected to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Karachi is recorded at 30.5°C while the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 36 to 38°C, said the PMD.

The Met Office said that the humidity level in the air is 70%.

Karachi's residents got some relief from the sweltering heat on Thursday after some parts of the city received some much-needed rain.

Even though the brief spell was a breath of fresh air, the coolness in the atmosphere was short-lived with humidity taking over.

No night-time load-shedding

Meanwhile, Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has instructed power utilities to refrain from conducting load-shedding between 10pm and 6am.

Speaking at a media briefing in the Sindh Assembly on Friday, he emphasised that the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco), and K-Electric had been sternly warned against implementing load-shedding during these hours.

Shah further disclosed that a recent meeting between K-Electric, Hesco and Sepco had resulted in mandatory measures to curtail both daytime and night-time load-shedding.

He stressed that any planned load-shedding must be communicated to the public well in advance.

“The Sindh government stands in solidarity with the people during their times of hardship; hence, we have mandated power distributors to cease loadshedding,” he declared.

Addressing concerns about summer load-shedding, particularly during peak afternoon hours, he announced the formation of a committee aimed at combating electricity theft.

He held out the assurance that the government would extend full support to institutions and undertake necessary emergency measures to alleviate the hardships faced by the people of Sindh.