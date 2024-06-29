Malala highlights 'horrible conditions' in Gaza as she reiterates call for ceasefire

This image shows Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate. — Instagram/@malala

Malala Yousafzai, an advocate for girl's education, has yet again urged for an "immediate and lasting ceasefire" in Gaza, calling for an end to the horrible conditions that Palestinians are facing in the war-torn region.



The Pakistani activist, In separate posts on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram, wrote: "It is unacceptable that children and families in Gaza are struggling to survive and facing these horrible conditions."

The 26-year-old activist, who is the world's first Nobel laureate, also shared details about the collaboration between her organisation, Malala Fund, and the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF)



The young Nobel Peace Prize winner emphasised the distressing circumstances that the children in Gaza are enduring and shed light on the adverse impact of these conditions on their mental and physical well-being.

"In October last year, alongside our call for a ceasefire, @malalafund supported Palestine Children’s Relief Fund @thepcrf’s incredible work, providing medical and humanitarian relief to children and their families," she wrote in social media.

She also shared photos of volunteers interacting with children and working and wrote: "Currently, more than 625,000 children in Gaza are unable to attend school, with no access to formal education.

Taking to Instagram, she stated: "Living under constant threat of bombardment takes a devastating toll on children's physical and mental well-being, particularly when they don’t have access to proper care.

Malala noted the efforts of the PCRF's Gaza Amputee Project, Medical and Orphan Sponsorships and its Gaza Pandemic Mental Health Initiative in providing essential services to help children overcome trauma inflicted by war and provide prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation to the young people of Gaza.



Additionally, she also highlighted the PCRF's "Treatment Abroad" and "Medical Mission" programmes that provide urgent medical care and tranformative procedures free of cost.

The girl's education activist also called on her followers to support and encourage the PCRF and concluded her social media posts by reiterating her call for "an immediate and lasting ceasefire" in Gaza to "end this needless violence and suffering."