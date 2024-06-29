Pillion riding banned across Sindh on Muharram 9, 10

The undated image shows two men riding a motorcycle. — PPI/File

With the holy month of Muharram fast approaching, the Sindh government Saturday banned pillion riding in an effort to uphold law and order across the province.

The ban, as per a notification released by the provincial home department, will be effective for Ashura on Muharram 9 and 10, respectively.



The ban, however, exempts women, children below the age of 12, senior citizens, differently abled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and private security agencies in uniform, as well as employees of essential services.

In addition, the government — under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) — has also imposed a ban on carrying and displaying weapons as well as holding processions and majalis without a permit in the province till Ashura.

From Muharram 1 to 10, authorities in Sindh have been notified to take action regarding the following:

Use of loudspeakers in contravention of "The Sindh Sound System (Regulation) Act 2015";

Speeches, wall chalking, posters, banners, leaflets, audios, videos, etc. spewing hatred and violence;

Presence of any unwarranted person on the rooftop during Muharram events;

Processions / Rallies / Majalis / Jalsa / Tazia without permit;

Assembly of five persons or more except Muharram Processions, Rallies, Majalis, Jalsa, and Tazia;

Pillion riding;

Carrying of arms and ammunition except personnel of LEAs and private security agencies on duty;

Use of helicams and drones;

"Further, all permissions issued by Home Department, Sindh, to carry weapons in relaxation of ban u/s 144 CrPC shall remain suspended during the above-mentioned period," it further read.

As per the directives, Station House Officers (SHO) of concerned police stations have been authorised to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC against the violators of the notification.

Meanwhile in Punjab, at least 502 places have been declared sensitive, and the province’s interior ministry has announced that processions or gatherings from Moharram 1 to 10 will only be allowed at designated places where all events will be monitored.