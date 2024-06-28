Is rain likely or will Karachi remain hot today?

Volunteer sprays water on commuters to cool off during a hot summer day along a street in Karachi on June 26, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday said the city will continue to scorch, as weather will remain hot and humid for the next 24 hours.

However, a few places and suburbs of Karachi are likely to received rain with thunder, as per the Met Office.

The PMD added that humidity in the city's air is currently at 69%, while the temperature is expected to fluctuate between 36°C to 38°C.

A day earlier, Karachi's residents got some relief from the sweltering heat after some parts of the city's received some much-needed rain.

Even though the brief spell was a breath of fresh air, the coolness in the atmosphere was short-lived with humidity taking over.

Commenting on the city's rain spell, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz gave a forecast of more showers for at least the next two days.

The weather expert said the intensity of the heat will be reduced in the metropolis after the rainfall, adding that the overall weather in Karachi will remain hot tomorrow and the day after as the temperature will stay between 37°C to 38°C.

However, there is still a possibility of a drop in temperature, he added.

The heat is likely to persist until the elimination of the lower air pressure in the atmosphere, however, sea breezes are expected to make their way into the city from tomorrow evening, he added.

Sarfaraz further added that areas of Karachi including Central, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Surjani, Nazimabad and Gadap will witness heavy rain showers during the upcoming spell.