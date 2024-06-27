VIDEO: Shehzad Roy shares kind appreciation for female fuel station attendant

Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy shared a powerful personal interaction with a female attendant at a local fuel station in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
In a video posted by Roy on X, the female fuel station attendant is seen filling fuel in his bike at one of the local fuel stations, where one largely finds male attendants at work. It was also mentioned by the musician in the post that he shot the video with the consent of the filling station worker.
"I went to put petrol in my motorbike and while switching off the bike and taking off my helmet, I heard a female voice say, 'Nice bike, full tank, sir?' I told both the girls that they are my role models and that they give me a reason to believe in Pakistan. Wah!", Roy wrote.
The philanthropist's appreciation for the female attendant stems from a wider prejudice against girls and women in male-dominating working sectors as well as lack of female presence in public spaces of the country. Finding a female worker in a field largely employing males made him acknowledge the importance of participation of women in the country's workforce.
The social activist has many times reiterated the prominence of the involvement of women in education, different occupations and employment sectors for the prosperous progress of the country.
Moreover, Roy, who became a recognised social activist, has been vocal about women’s rights and welfare in Pakistan. He operates a non-profit organisation namely Zindagi Trust, largely dedicated towards girls’ education in the country.
The NGO has adopted many government girls’ schools and run campaigns for the awareness of the importance of girls’ education.
Naqvi directs KE to avoid load shedding during heatwave which "typically" lasts two or three days
City's suburbs and other areas are expected to receive rains in afternoon or evening, says PMD
PTI welcomes development while Khawaja Asif says Khan's party got resolution "passed with manipulation"
Disgruntled PTI legislators slam top leadership for doing nothing to secure Imran Khan's release, say sources
Showers likely to take place during afternoon or evening as residents experience intense heat
SIC cannot be permitted to use backdoor to make its way into assemblies, AGP tells CJP-led full court