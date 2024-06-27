VIDEO: Shehzad Roy shares kind appreciation for female fuel station attendant

Pakistani musician and social activist Shehzad Roy gestures for a photograph. — Facebook/Shehzad Roy/File

Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy shared a powerful personal interaction with a female attendant at a local fuel station in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.



In a video posted by Roy on X, the female fuel station attendant is seen filling fuel in his bike at one of the local fuel stations, where one largely finds male attendants at work. It was also mentioned by the musician in the post that he shot the video with the consent of the filling station worker.

"I went to put petrol in my motorbike and while switching off the bike and taking off my helmet, I heard a female voice say, 'Nice bike, full tank, sir?' I told both the girls that they are my role models and that they give me a reason to believe in Pakistan. Wah!", Roy wrote.

A screenshot of an X, formerly known as Twitter, post by Shehzad Roy. — X/@ShehzadRoy

The philanthropist's appreciation for the female attendant stems from a wider prejudice against girls and women in male-dominating working sectors as well as lack of female presence in public spaces of the country. Finding a female worker in a field largely employing males made him acknowledge the importance of participation of women in the country's workforce.

The social activist has many times reiterated the prominence of the involvement of women in education, different occupations and employment sectors for the prosperous progress of the country.



Moreover, Roy, who became a recognised social activist, has been vocal about women’s rights and welfare in Pakistan. He operates a non-profit organisation namely Zindagi Trust, largely dedicated towards girls’ education in the country.

The NGO has adopted many government girls’ schools and run campaigns for the awareness of the importance of girls’ education.