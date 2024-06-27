PTI top leader Omar Ayub Khan resigns as party’s secretary-general

PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan. — AFP/File

In a surprise development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General has stepped down from his post to focus on his role as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.



“I am most grateful to [former] PM Imran Khan sahib for accepting my resignation as Secretary General PTI to focus on my role as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan,” he wrote on his official X handle.

Ayub said he had tendered his resignation on June 22, 2024 via a letter addressed to jailed PTI founder Imran Khan and party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan sahib.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz sahib conveyed my message to [former] PM Imran Khan sahib today during their meeting in Adyala Jail,” he added.

The NA opposition leader further said further changes will be made in the organisational structure of the PTI in the coming days on the directions of the party founder.

“I want to thank all members of the PTI family, Parliamentarians, and Tanzeem Office Holders who have worked tirelessly and braved tremendous hardships for [ex] PM Imran Khan sahib and PTI.”

More to follow...