Are more rains expected in Karachi?

Commuters drive on a road during eain in Karachi. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted more showers in Karachi during the next two or three days as several parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Thursday.

The weatherman, while speaking to Geo News, said that the intensity of the heat will be reduced in the metropolis after the rainfall, adding that the overall weather in Karachi will remain hot tomorrow and the day after as the temperature will stay between 37°C-38°C.

However, there is still a possibility of a drop in temperature, he added.

The heat is likely to persist until the elimination of the lower air pressure in the atmosphere, however, sea breezes are expected to make their way into the city from tomorrow evening, he added.

Sarfaraz further added that areas of Karachi including Central, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Surjani, Nazimabad and Gadap will witness heavy rain showers during the upcoming spell.

Earlier today, rainfall along with gusty winds provided relief to the residents of Karachi, who have been experiencing scorching heat for days.

Moreover, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the rain broke the spell of tormenting hot weather after the mercury hit 40°C around 2pm in the city.

On the other hand; Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin and Tharparkar have also been experiencing heavy rains as clouds moved towards Nawabshah.