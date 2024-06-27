Image shows rain in Karachi, on June 27, 2024. — Screengrab/GeoNewsLive

KARACHI: The heat spell finally ended on Thursday in the metropolis as heavy rain lashed the city, providing much relief to the Karachiites, who have been suffering from the double whammy of extreme summer temperatures and power loadshedding.



The parts of the megalopolis lashed by the downpour include Surjani Town, Gulshan e Maymar, Malir, North Karachi, Water Pump, II Chundrigar Road, Garden, Gulshan e Iqbal, FB Area, and their adjacent areas. Whereas, strong winds also gushed through Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The mercury had hit 40°C in the afternoon, with the feels-like temperature at 52°C — and the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting that while rains would lash the city, the temperature would not witness much decrease.



"The temperature will reduce from tomorrow and we can expect heavy rains in some parts of the city. For the next two to three days, there's a forecast that light to moderate rains will be witnessed during evenings," Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz told Geo News.

The top weatherman said that the mercury would fall to 37°C-38°C in the coming days, with rain taking place in Tharparkar and Umerkot and it would move towards Nawabshah.