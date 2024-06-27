Govt taking steps to curb religious intolerance: ambassador

Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan addressing the interfaith dialogue event in Washington on June 26, 2024. —Embassy of Pakistan in US

WASHINGTON: Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistani government was taking all measures to curb religious intolerance and stem the abuse of blasphemy laws.

The Pakistani ambassador said this while addressing an event related to interfaith dialogue hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan “to build bridges of understanding” in Washington DC, US.

The event was attended by diplomats, leaders representing different religious groups, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and United States Institute of Peace (USIP)’s representatives as well as members of think tanks and civil society.

According to the embassy, the dialogue focused on fostering harmony and peace among different religious communities and assimilated societies.

It should be noted that the US Department of State Wednesday released its annual report on international religious freedom, highlighting serious concerns about the treatment of religious minorities in Pakistan and some other countries. The report highlighted the discrimination faced by the minority groups in those countries.

As per the State Department report, in 2023, 329 individuals were accused of blasphemy in Pakistan, with 75% being Muslims, 20% Ahmadis, and 3.3% Christians.

The same year the Federal Investigation Agency arrested 140 people over blasphemy allegations on social media, with 11 sentenced to death and two of these sentences confirmed by higher courts.

Violent attacks by armed sectarian groups targeted religious gatherings and buildings. These often anonymous attackers victimised members of the Hindu, Christian, Ahmadi, Sikh, Sunni, and Shia communities.

"On December 29, 2023, the Secretary of State redesignated Pakistan as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, as amended, for having engaged in or tolerated severe violations of religious freedom and issued a waiver of the sanctions that accompany the designation in the national interest of the United States. Pakistan was first designated a CPC in 2018," it said.

During the interfaith dialogue, Ambassador Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering unity and strengthening intersocietal bonds.

"Such gatherings," he stated, "provide a platform for broader perspectives about each other’s faith." He urged participants to focus on commonalities and tear down barriers that divide us.

Addressing the issue of religious minorities, Khan called the unfortunate killing of minorities a crime against humanity.

He emphasised interfaith harmony was top priority of the Pakistani government and society.

"The Government of Pakistan is making conscious efforts to bring people together and strengthen intersocietal linkages,” he maintained.

Former US ambassador to Pakistan, Anne Patterson also expressed her optimism about curbing violent extremism through interfaith dialogue.

Daniel Spiro, representing the Jewish Islamic Dialogue Society (JIDS), emphasised the shared heritage of Abrahamic religions and the importance of treating all people with dignity.

Sikhs of America Director Dr Surinder Singh Gill commended Pakistan for facilitating Sikh pilgrimages and the Kartarpur Corridor initiative, a peace gesture also lauded by the international community.

Other speakers including Chairman of Adam Center Rizwan Jaka, member of All Neighbors Mike Crowe, Alok Srivastava from American Hindu Coalition and social activist and renowned artist Karina Hou, and a Pakistani American community leader Ayesha Khan also echoed similar sentiments, calling for healing and cooperation among societies.

The speakers emphasised the significance of interfaith dialogue and the government’s efforts to protect the rights of minorities in Pakistan. Despite the challenges, all faith leaders expressed confidence in continued progress and cooperation toward a more inclusive and equitable society.

The dialogue concluded with a renewed sense of hope for continued progress and cooperation.