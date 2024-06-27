Karachi heatstroke deaths not as high as being reported: official

An attendant waves a handheld fan over a patient who is receiving treatment at the heatstroke emergency ward of a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan on June 25, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi Wednesday denied the reported death toll figures related to the ongoing heatwave in the city, stating that the actual number is not as high and has not been confirmed by any official source.

While speaking to reporters at a press conference, Naqvi clarified that the actual number of deaths from heatstroke in the port city is lower than what has been reported and that it has not been verified by any credible source.

Naqvi explained that 10 people had succumbed to heatstroke in the last 48 hours, with approximately 1,700 heatstroke cases reported in the city.

His remarks came after the Edhi Foundation recently provided an estimate of 568 deaths heatwave-related illnesses, prompting concerns from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan regarding the rising frequency of extreme weather events and their impact.

This year, for the first time since 2015, the temperatures in Karachi have touched 42°C in June while the intensity of the "feels like" temperature reached 51°C.

The residents may get a break from the boiling weather as the city is expected to experience rain today.

While speaking to reporters, the commissioner urged welfare organisations to "confirm the deaths with the government and the administration before releasing the data".

Naqvi also directed Karachi-Electric (KE), the sole energy company that supplies electricity to the provincial capital of Sindh and its adjoining areas, to avoid load shedding from 12am to 6am during the heatwave which, he said, "typically lasts two or three days".

According to a press release, the Karachi administration has established 124 heatwave centers with water facilities to protect the citizens from heatstroke.

Additionally, special wards have been developed in various hospitals to provide medical assistance to people suffering from heatstroke.