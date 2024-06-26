Rain with thunderstorms expected to hit Karachi from Thursday

Commuters ride motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday that rain showers along with thunderstorms are anticipated to hit Karachi on Thursday and Friday as the city reels under the intense heat.



Before the thundershowers, storms have also been forecast to occur, as per the Met Office. Moreover, the rainfall is also expected in the suburbs of the metropolis during afternoon or evening.

A dust storm also took place in areas of the urban centre, while the overall temperature remained sweltering and humid, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the Met Office predicted that isolated heavy rainfall is expected to hit various parts of Sindh including Karachi today (Wednesday).

In a statement on Tuesday, the PMD predicted a dust-thunderstorm or rain with isolated heavy rainfall from June 26 to July 1 in various parts of the Sindh province.

Moreover, the Met office confirmed that moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating southern and eastern parts of the country and are likely to enter upper parts from Thursday, as thundershowers with gusty winds are making their way in parts of Sindh and other provinces.

Since the past few years, Karachi has been witnessing hazardous weather especially during summers in the form of heat waves along with no cool breeze in the atmosphere.

The increasing urbanisation and lack of green cover in the city has deeply impacted its entire climate sphere. Environmentalists and climate experts have deemed the city as a concrete jungle.

As many old trees have been cut down for the development of estates, this has led to the rising temperatures and deaths from heatstroke.