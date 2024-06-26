Itteqa murder suspect flees from custody revealing police negligence

Late Itteqa Moeen Khan who was killed during a robbery in Karachi on June 1, 2024. — Facebook/@itteqa.khan

KARACHI: Criminal negligence of Sindh police officials came to the fore as one of the suspects arrested in the high-profile Itteqa murder case fled from their custody.



Itteqa Moeen, 27, a gold medallist mechanical engineer was shot dead during a robbery in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal earlier this month in yet another incident of street crime in the metropolis.

In the event of a suspect escaping from court police's custody, the law enforcers seem to be at fault as the sources said that he hadn't been handcuffed or chained.

The police sources revealed that the suspect, Zahir, had been brought to a court like an ordinary criminal. He even pushed a police official and ran away while being transferred to the police van, they added.

The sources said that the suspect fled easily taking advantage of the crowded court. They further stated that situation would have been different if Zahir's hands were tied.

Following the incident, one police official was arrested while the CCTV footage in the court premises was being checked and an alert was issued on the roads outside the city especially those leading to Balochistan.

The sources said that the passenger buses travelling to Balochistan are being checked and the police are also conducting raids in Karachi.

The Crime Investigation Agency had arrested the suspect in Quetta and was later shifted to Karachi to face the law.