Contempt case: Faisal Vawda submits unconditional apology to SC

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda Wednesday apologised unconditionally to the Supreme Court in the contempt case, stressing that he is leaving himself at the mercy of the top court.

"In light of Islamic teachings, I apologise sincerely and unconditionally [and] leave myself at the mercy of the court," Vawda said in his reply to the show-cause notice issued by SC.

The development comes as the top court had taken suo motu notice of the senator's hard-hitting press conference against Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges last month.

During his presser, the former federal minister said that the names of agencies were being mentioned again and again.

"Stop targeting the institutions, enough is enough. If there is any interference by institutions, then provide evidence and we will stand together [against it] [...] give evidence and we will stand beside you," he said.

The lawmaker was referring to the letter written by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) complaining of alleged interference of members of the executive, including operatives of intelligence agencies, in judicial affairs.

The IHC judges — who wrote the letter to the SJC — include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Fafat Imtiaz.

Vawda had also requested IHC for disclosure of the correspondence between SC Justice Athar Minallah and IHC's Justice Babar Sattar with regard to the latter's green card — a plea which was later duly addressed and replied to by the court.

Furthermore, the court had also issued a show-cause notice to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal.

During the last hearing conducted on June 5, the court rejected Kamal's request for instant acceptance of his apology in a contempt suo motu case, whereas Vawda had refused to apologise for his remarks against judges altogether.



However, in his four-page reply to the court's show-cause notice, Vawda requested the court to end contempt proceedings against him along with the withdrawal of the show-cause notice.

Reflecting on his press conference, the politician maintained that he respects the judiciary and had no intention of impugning the dignity or independence of the judiciary

The former federal minister said that after the June 5 hearing, he met with religious scholars and consulted them regarding his role as a senator and as a Muslim with respect to the judiciary and how he ought to conduct himself in the light of the Holy Quran and Hadith even if he intends to assist the courts in reforming itself for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

"The respondent has come to the realisation that the maintenance of a good public image and estimation of the judiciary is vital for the judiciary to be able to perform [...] and become a beacon of hope and prosperity for the people of Pakistan," read the response submitted by Vawda.

The politician also stressed that he realised his press conference may have come across as objectionable, and that he deeply regrets any harm m that may have been caused by it.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to stand behind the judiciary and expressed his willingness to take any further steps that the court deems necessary and appropriate.

It is to be noted that the SC is set to hear the suo-motu contempt case against Vawda and Kamal on June 28 (Friday).