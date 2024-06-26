US House of Representatives wants 'manipulation' in Pakistan polls probed

Members are seen in the US House of Representatives. — The Hill

Lawmakers in the United States, by a massive majority, Wednesday voted in favour of supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan via a resolution urging to investigate claims about manipulation of results during the general elections conducted on February 8.

The house passed a resolution calling for a "full and independent investigation of claims of interference or irregularities in Pakistan’s February 2024 election" with at least 368 of its members voting in favour and seven against it.

As per the House Resolution 901, representatives have voted to "express support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan".

Through the resolution, the US lawmakers have emphasised on the need for the Pakistani public's participation in the country's democratic process months after its general polls were contested as "rigged" and its outcome termed "delayed" by political parties now seated on the opposition benches in the legislature.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is among those opposing the results of the polls after its candidates faced immense hurdles in their run up to their participation in the vote, leading them to participate as independent candidates and being deprived of their iconic bat symbol following a legal battle with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The country's two major parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), along with other political parties, formed a coalition government in the Centre following the polls, leaving the candidates of PTI and other political parties with the opposition seats.

The resolution, on the other hand, has denounced "attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, violence, arbitrary detention, restrictions on access to the Internet and telecommunications, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights".

The resolution also condemned “any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan".

Sharing his views on the development, Michael Kugelman — the South Asia Institute director at the Washington-based The Wilson Center — said that at least 85% of the members of the House of Representatives have voted in favour of the resolution.

"What really stands out for me is the margin of the vote, and the number of Members that voted. 85% of House members voted on it, and 98% voted in favor of the resolution. This is quite significant," wrote Kugelman in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The American scholar added that the resolution will not have much impact on US policy toward Pakistan. However, he also maintained that the Joe Biden administration itself has called for an investigation into election irregularities concerns.

A few days after the elections in Pakistan were conducted, US State Department said it was appropriate for the Pakistani state to investigate the allegations of rigging in the general elections.

"We think that’s an appropriate step to take. That's our response to questions of irregularities not just in Pakistan, but when we see them anywhere in the world. We think that they're thoroughly investigated and resolved. And so that – we will continue to call for that," said Spokesperson Matthew Miller, addressing a press briefing in February.

Meanwhile, Kugelman also said that the American lawmakers' vote "does raise questions about what additional legislation we could see re[garding] Pakistan".