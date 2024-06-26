Temperature expected to drop in Karachi; no possibility of rain today

A volunteer sprays water on commuters to cool off during a hot summer day along a street in Karachi on June 24, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi will continue to experience hot and humid weather on Wednesday, without any chance of rain.

While the Met Office stated that the scorching heat will likely persist, it also mentioned that there may be a slight drop in temperatures as a result of the restoration of sea breezes.

Additionally, port city’s maximum temperature is expected to range between 37°C to 39°C, accompanied by sea breezes blowing at a speed of 18 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to be recorded at 30.7°C.

Residents in the provincial capital of Sindh have been longing for rain or a break from the heat which has killed at least eight people earlier this week in the city.

The Met Office has forecast that Karachi may experience rain after June 28.

Lack of trees adds to rising temps in Karachi

The coastal city of Karachi has become a "concrete jungle" with many old trees being cut down lately to avoid "pollution" and develop estates, which has contributed to the rising temperatures and deaths from heatstroke.

The cool breeze under a tree, on a hot day, automatically cools the environment. Additionally, even if new trees are planted, they will not be as beneficial as trees that are 10 to 15 years old, most of which have been cut down.

This year, for the first time since 2015, the temperatures have touched 42°C in June in Karachi, a city which has rarely experienced such extreme temperatures.

Previously, when coastal winds used to get blocked due to low pressure winds in southern parts of Karachi, the city used to experience hot and dry winds blowing from northwest Balochistan.

These dry winds would not increase the heat index. However, these days, as the Arabian Sea experiences raised temperatures due to climate change and the global temperature has seen a 7.5-degree rise, the humidity levels in the winds increased by 7%.