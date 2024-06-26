This representational image shows a bullet being fired from a gun. — Unsplash

At least 16 people have been killed while several others were injured in a series of six tragic incidents that occurred within a few hours in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The incidents resulted in the deaths of at least eight children and four women and injured seven others, Geo News reported Wednesday.

One of the incidents, which occurred in the suburban area of Badaber, involved a family dispute over money and property.

The family's relatives entered the house and killed five children and four women (total of nine people) over the property issues.

In response, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and directed for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

In another incident in Badaber, a land dispute resulted in a gunfight, leaving one person dead and two injured.

In a seperate incident, an old enmity claimed two lives when the deceased's vehicle came under an attack on Ring Road in the city area of Pushtakhara.

Meanwhile, a dispute over irrigation escalated into gunfire, resulting in a death and injury to another in the city's suburban area of Sheikh Muhammadi.

Similarly, a gunfight between two parties over an unspecified issue left three people wounded.

The bodies of three missing children were recovered in a rainwater drain in the city area of Regi Lalma. The police stated that the families had reported the children, aged between 8 and 12, missing at the Nasir Bagh police station.

According to the bereaved families, the children had gone out of their house to play and were found dead the next morning in the rainwater drain.

Investigations into all incidents have been launched after registering cases, a police spokesperson said.