Gunmen kill nine of a family in Peshawar's Badaber

Rescue workers shifting bodies from crime scene where nine of a family killed in gun attack in Peshawar's Badaber village on June 25, 2024. — Reporter

PESHAWAR: In a gruesome incident, armed men killed at least nine members of a family after storming a house in Badaber village located in Peshawar suburbs on Tuesday.



The armed men opened indiscriminate firing after entering a house of their opponents in the vicinity of Badaber police station, leaving 9 people dead, including four women and four children while others got injured.

Police officials said in their initial statement that the incident was a result of monetary and property disputes between the two families.

However, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar contradicted the statement and said that there was seemingly no monetary dispute between both parties.

He added that a probe was launched to ascertain the motives behind the armed attack. “Two teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits,” the police officer said. The bodies have been shifted to hospital for post-mortem by rescue teams.

Those killed were identified as Naureen w/o Ashfaq, Sidra d/o Amanat Ali, Hamida Begum w/o Malak Aman, Alibaba d/o Muhammad Asfaq, Akash s/o Muhammad Ashfaq, Tufail Afnan s/o Muhammad Ishaq and Inkhat s/o Muhammad Ishaq.

The injured included Saba w/o Ishaq and Iqra d/o Ishaq, according to state-run APP.

One of the injured women was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, for medical assistance.

Police collected empty shells of cartridges and other evidence from the crime scene and registered a case on the report of the heirs.

SSP Investigation Sahibzada Sajjad said that four teams headed by Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Circle were dispatched to arrest the criminals. He added that motives behind the incident would be revealed after a thorough investigation.