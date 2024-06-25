PMD forecasts rains from tomorrow amid extreme heat

A car seen through a windscreen with raindrops. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday rains across various parts of the country from June 26 (tomorrow).

As per the Met Office, low pressure of air is in the south of Indian Gujarat and monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will enter the eastern parts of the country on June 26, resulting in expected rains in various areas of Sindh including Umarkot, Badin, Thatta and Karachi.

Also, country's financial hub, Karachi, might also witness rain next week from July 2 to July 3.

Various areas in Sindh might get downpour from tomorrow till July 1, the Met Office's statement added.



PMD's forecast comes as the metropolis has been gripped with extreme temperatures in recent days with the mercury reaching 42°C with the "feels like" temperature reaching 51°C yesterday.

Furthermore, rains are also expected from June 27 to July 1 in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan are expected to witness downpour from June 26 till June 30.

There's also a forecast of rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir between June 28 and July 1.

There are also chances of downpour in various cities of Balochistan namely Lasbela, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan and Naseerabad from June 26 to 28.

The Met Office's rain prediction comes after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a alert about flash floods and landslides as heavy and light rains are expected to hit different parts of the country in July.

The forecast warned that moderate to very heavy rains may cause flash flooding, urban flooding, landslides in hilly areas, and potential GLOF events.

In light of these projections, the NDMA has advised Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations. It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas.

Local departments are urged to sensitize residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans.

Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure and refraining from driving or walking in waterways, read the statement.