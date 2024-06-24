CM Gandapur, Governor Kundi on same page on KP loadshedding issue

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi (left) and Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. — Facebook/Faisal Karim Kundi/APP/File

After frequent heated exchanges of words, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his political rival, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi seem to be on the same page on the issue of electricity loadshedding in the province.

The north-western province continues to face incessant power cuts for long hours triggering back-to-back protests, with incidents of forced restoration of power supply as extreme hot weather remains a concern among the masses.

The prolonged loadshedding in KP has also created a rift between the provincial and federal governments as CM Gandapur continues to bash the Centre with criticism and threats for the resolution of the problem on a priority basis.

In a latest statement, Kundi also complained about the issue, saying that the issue loadshedding in the province couldn't be reduced despite all meetings addressing the matter.

The KP governor, who is PPP’s central information secretary as well, on Monday said that he expected the power cuts to reduce after the meeting of the chief minister with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari.

"The loadshedding couldn't be reduced despite all the meetings," Kundi said.

Turning his guns towards Gandapur, who is a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart, the governor said that he wanted the loadshedding duration to be cut to six hours by the CM announcing a 12-hour duration.

He called on Gandapur to implement the 12-hour loadshedding schedule instead of forcible restoration of the power supply.

"Issues won't be resolved with raids on grid stations," Kundi added, as the PTI lawmakers continue to make trouble for the electricity supply companies under the Centre’s authority in KP.

The firebrand politician under his administration has allowed lawmakers to use force to restore electricity supply to the province's feeders suffering from more than 12 hours of loadshedding.

Except for the K-Electric, which was privatised in 2005, all the power distribution companies are owned by the Government of Pakistan, as the federal government deals with the power supply matter.

The Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) is responsible for supplying electricity in tribal areas, including North and South Waziristan, whereas Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) supplies power to the rest of the province.

Gandapur has warned the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government that things could get out of hand if it does not reduce loadshedding to a maximum of 12 hours in his province.

Following the footsteps of his party's lawmakers, the KP CM himself restored the electricity supply on the third day of Eid ul Adha.