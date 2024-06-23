Punjab on toes after 'very heavy rains' prediction

A labourer carries a basket loaded with vegetables as he wades through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore on August 20, 2020. — AFP

After the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) warned provinces about “moderate to very heavy rains”, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab directed all concerned departments to stay alert ahead of the monsoon spell.



In a weather advisory alert, the PDMA issued directives to all concerned departments to stay alert following the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to the PDMA, monsoon showers are likely to hit parts of Punjab from July.

1st week

Heavy rain spells of 15mm to 55mm are anticipated in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala Divisions during the first week of July.

Intensity and duration of rains are expected to be comparatively lower in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions, the advisory read.

2nd week

Monsoon activity will persist in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions where 25-35mm rains are predicted. Isolated rains are also expected in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions.

3rd week

Rain spells will remain significant in Upper Punjab, while there will be a noticeable decrease in downpours in Central and South Punjab as the monsoon enters a weak phase.

The advisory added that aforesaid parts are expected to receive 15-25 mm rains.

4th week

Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad divisions are likely to face flooding due to heavy rains, from 50-70mm, whereas, hill torrents in DG Khan Division are expected. "Moderate to heavy rains" are also forecast for the Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions.

The PDMA also warned about perceived impacts of the moderate to very heavy rains which "may increase water flows in local nullahs, streams, rivers causing riverine and flash flooding in vulnerable areas".

It added that very heavy downpours may trigger hill torrents in vulnerable areas of DG Khan, Rajanpur and along Sulaiman range.

It may also cause urban flooding in vulnerable urban areas across the province, whereas, some areas of Murree could see landslides.

Dust storms, wind-thunderstorms and heavy falls may cause damage to loose structures such as electrical poles, solar panels, boardings, tall trees and under-construction buildings, it concluded.