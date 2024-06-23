Car lifting gang members 'kill their own accomplices' in Islamabad

An Islamabad Police officer reviewing police patrolling in the federal capital on June 22, 2024. —X/ @ICT_Police

ISLAMABAD: In an interesting event, members of a car lifting gang gunned down three of their own accomplices in Islamabad on Sunday morning.

It was not clear whether they advertently shot them dead or it was an accident. However, the Islamabad Police spokesperson said police had long been chasing the suspects for their embroilment in car lifting in the federal capital.

The official said human sources and the Safe City closed-circuit TV cameras helped police in gathering information about the culprits. They even drew a route of their daily travelling routine, the spox said.

The sources tipped off police that the gang had left for Murree, upon which Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), CRT and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) teams set up special checkpoints at different locations, said Islamabad Police.



“Today morning, the gang members travelling in vehicles opened firing on police teams as the latter tried to stop their vehicle coming from the Murree Road at Kashmir Chowk,” said the police spox.

The official said the suspects were travelling in two vehicles, one Corolla GLI and other Honda Civic.

Firing from their vehicle killed three of the gang members travelling in another car and wounded a passerby woman, the official said, adding that the culprits in the first car fled.

The bodies and injured were immediately shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Ilyas Khan and Waqas Khan, both are residents of Charsadda, whereas, the third body could not be identified till filing of the report. Ilyas was the ringleader of the gang, said police. While the wounded person has been identified as Haseeba Amjad.

"It was a large inter-provincial gang involved in car theft who stole vehicles in different cities from Karachi to Islamabad," said DIG Operations Ali Raza Syed.

The officer said the informants were constantly intimating the law enforcers about their movement in Murree, and from their travelling routine, the police knew that they would take the route of Murree Road, then Srinagar Highway to reach Charsadda through the motorway.



Police said the suspects stole the Corolla vehicle from Murree last night, while Honda car was stolen from Lahore. They recovered several number plates, jammers, mobile phones, ignition breaker, SMG gun and pistols from their car.

Following the incident, a huge contingent of police arrived at the location and dispatched various teams after the suspects who managed to flee.

The spokesperson said the suspects were wanted in multiple criminal cases.