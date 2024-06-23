Met Office forecasts rain with thunderstorms in Karachi

Vehicles seen on a road during rain in Karachi, Pakistan on September 20, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: Residents of of the city may have to prepare for another day of hot and humid weather based on the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast for today (Sunday).

However, according to Geo News, the PMD also forecasts drizzle with thunderstorm later in the day, offering a potential relief from the persistent high temperatures.

According to the Met Office, the maximum expected for today is 39°C, while the humidity levels are expected to reach 75% today.

This forecast comes after parts of the city received light showers on Friday.

The weather in Sindh, including Karachi, remained dry and hot for the last few weeks, but the spell was broken on Friday as Larkana, Shikarpur, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and other parts of province received rain with thunderstorm.

Areas including North Karachi, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Garden, Lyari, Saddar, old city areas and Gulshan-e-Iqbal witnessed light rain, turning the city's weather pleasant following a long spell of sweltering heat from high temperatures ahead of the monsoon season.

According to an earlier forecast by Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, there was a possibility of "more than normal" rains in Sindh including Karachi.

Furthermore, the chief meteorologist said monsoon was likely to begin in Sindh after July 5 or 6 while it may begin in Punjab and Kashmir from June 29 or 30.