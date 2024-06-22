Karachi likely to witness thundershowers today amid scorching heat

Motorcyclists on the way during rain in Karachi on March 1, 2024. —INP

KARACHI: Despite forecasting hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in Karachi, the Met Office Saturday said there was a chance of thundershower in the evening or night.

The minimum temperature in the port city was recorded at 30.5°C, while the highest temperature could rise from 36 to 38°C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted.

The Met department said the humidity in the air was recorded at 75%.

In a separate three-day forecast, the meteorological department said temperature in Karachi was expected to rise further as weather was likely to remain hot and humid the next three days.

“Mercury may rise from 37°C to 39°C on Sunday, while it could rain the same day in the evening or night. Mercury could touch 40°C on Monday,” the PMD said.

Meanwhile, light rain is expected in parts of Jacobabad, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Thatta by tonight.

After earlier forecast of rain, parts of Karachi received light showers on Friday.

Areas including North Karachi, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Garden, Lyari, Saddar, old city areas and Gulshan-e-Iqbal witnessed light rain, turning the city’s weather pleasant following a long spell of sweltering heat from high temperatures ahead of the monsoon season.

The Met Office, on Friday, had predicted more rain or drizzle in some areas under the influence of clouds present in the north-eastern areas of Karachi.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz's forecast, rain was likely to lash suburban areas of Karachi on June 22 or 23.

Sarfaraz said rain was expected in areas surrounding Super Highway, adding that there was a possibility of "more than normal" rains in Sindh including Karachi.

Furthermore, the chief meteorologist said monsoon was likely to begin in Sindh after July 5 or 6 while it may begin in Punjab and Kashmir from June 29 or 30.