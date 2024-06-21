Light rain pours in parts of Karachi ahead of monsoon season

A representational image showing drizzle droplets on a glass window. — Unsplash/File

Parts of Karachi witnessed light showers as the city sweltered from high temperatures prior to the monsoon season following forecasts of rain in the metropolis.



Light rain took place in areas including North Karachi, new Karachi, North Nazimabad,, Garden, Lyari, Saddar, old-city areas and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.



More rain or drizzle in some areas under the influence of clouds present in the north-eastern areas of Karachi, has been predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As the city fights with extreme heat, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz predicted rain was likely to lash suburban areas of Karachi on June 22 or 23.

Sarfaraz earlier in the day said that rain was expected in areas surrounding Super Highway, adding that there is a possibility of "more than normal" rains in Sindh including Karachi.

The weather in Sindh, including Karachi remained dry and hot for the last few weeks, but the spell has now been broken as Larkana, Shikarpur, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and other parts of province received rain with thunderstorm today.

Furthermore, the chief meteorologist said that the monsoon is likely to begin in Sindh after July 5 or 6 while it may begin in Punjab and Kashmir from June 29 or 30.