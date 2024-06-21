KP warns centre of consequences if loadshedding not reduced

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (right) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left). — Facebook/@AliAminKhanGandapurPti/@ShehbazSharif/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Friday warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration of severe consequences if it did not bring power outages down to a maximum of 12 hours.

As Pakistan is enduring a crushing hot weather, loadshedding are frequently taking place adding salt to the injury. People in different parts of the country have held protests against prolonged power cuts.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) legislators have forcibly restored power supply to multiple areas by storming grid stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the centre deals with the matter of electricity distribution.

Gandapur, a firebrand PTI leader, had resorted to the same move on the third day of Eid ul Adha himself, following the footsteps of his party's lawmakers.

As the CM chaired a meeting on loadshedding today, he was informed about the latest situation of power cuts, recovery of power distribution companies, and other matters related to the energy sector.

In the briefing, the chief minister was informed that Rs1 billion was recovered in one month with the support of the KP government, while security was provided to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) staffers and its facilities.

The meeting was informed that the distribution company had promised that no power cuts would take place during Eid ul Adha, however, it fell short of its commitment. During the Eid holidays, 12 to 18 hours of loadshedding was carried out in most areas.

Due to the power outages, 81 protests against unannounced loadshedding have been held since May 1, in which women also participated, the chief minister was told.

Following the briefing, Gandapur said that the provincial government is fully cooperating to solve the problems related to electricity.

"..it is a pity that the federal government is not fulfilling its promises, unannounced loadshedding of electricity was also done on the occasion of Eid," the chief minister lamented.

Gandapur said that even after substantial recovery, electricity loadshedding is being done, which as a result, is making people's lives miserable.

"Due to illegal loadshedding, the public's reaction is getting stronger, the protest against loadshedding is not of any political party or provincial government. Loadshedding is a public issue and public reaction is not unwarranted."

CM Gandapur once again said that electricity loadshedding of more than 12 hours is not acceptable in any case.

He warned the Centre that the public could get out of control and said the federal government has to show seriousness in this regard as the province was "fully cooperating".