Summer Solstice 2024: Today marks Pakistan's longest day

People gathered around the Stonehenge to celebrate Summer Solstice. — AFP/File

The summer solstice is a significant event celebrated by cultures around the world. It marks the changing of seasons by indicating the year's longest and shortest days.

It marks the moment when the north pole is tilted closest to the sun.

This year, the summer solstice is being celebrated on June 21 in Pakistan and India as the beginning of summer, Al Jazeera reported.

After today, the days will start getting shorter.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the summer solstice typically falls on June 20 or 21, while in the Southern Hemisphere it occurs in December.

The summer solstice marks the longest day and the shortest night of the year for people living in the Northern Hemisphere, which includes countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Australia, and India, among others.

On this day, lighting bonfires is a common practice. The fire symbolizes the strength and energy of the sun at its peak.

Is the summer solstice the hottest day of the year?

Despite the long hours of sunlight, the summer solstice does not mark the hottest day of the year.

This is due to a concept called "seasonal lag," which means that the earth and its atmosphere take time to heat up, which is why the hottest days of summer will likely last several weeks.

Countries across the Northern Hemisphere have been suffering from heatwaves despite the summer solstice occurring now.