Chinese official lands in Islamabad on three-day visit

Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao (left) was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary on June 20, 2024. — MoFa/@ForeignOfficePk

Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), landed in Islamabad on a three-day visit, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.



He was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui.

Minister Liu Jianchao will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Minister Liu will also co-chair third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the political parties on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Established in 2019, the JCM of Political Parties on CPEC is a regular consultation mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan. Previous meetings were held on 19 March 2019 in Beijing and on 20 August 2020 virtually.

At the Third Meeting of the JCM, Pakistan and China will review the progress of CPEC projects, CPEC’s contribution to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and its up-gradation and extension for regional connectivity.

The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China including between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

It reflects upon the importance attached by the two countries to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm mutual support on issues of respective core interests, advance high-quality development of CPEC and enhance communication and dialogue on important regional and global developments.