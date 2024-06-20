Sanghar court remands six suspects for chopping off camel’s leg

Victim camel can be seen munching food at animal shelter in Karachi. — Screengrab via Facebook/ @CDRSBenjiKarachiShelter

SANGHAR: A court in Sanghar has approved a two-day physical remand of six suspects in a case related to chopping off a camel’s leg, a terrifying incident of animal cruelty which stirred uproar across the country.

The court pronounced the judgement on Thursday after hearing the case as police produced the suspects before it following the completion of their previous remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court that two of the suspects had admitted to the crime. Additionally, two axes were also recovered from the suspects, said the IO.

A Shahdadpur magistrate on June 16 remanded the suspects into police custody for four days hours after their arrest.

The victim camel was shifted to Karachi on June 15 and since then it has been treated and taken care of by a non-governmental organisation for its rehabilitation.

The heartbreaking incident took place on June 14 in the Mundh Jamrao area. The animal had entered an agricultural land, angering its owner who then resorted to physical violence toward the camel.

The landlord, along with his employees, first physically tortured the camel as a punishment for entering the land for fodder. Later, they cut the animal's leg with a sharp tool.

The camel’s video went viral on social media with thousands of people condemning the brutal action.

Despite the uproar, the police only registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown people, Geo News reported, and not the landlord who was involved in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ijaz later said that the law enforcers have arrested five people in connection with the animal abuse of which two people have confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had announced to give two camels to the person whose animal was hurt.