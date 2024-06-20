Pakistan's envoy stresses investment potential with Bahamas across various domains

Pakistan's Non-Resident High Commissioner-Designate to Bahamas Ambassador Masood Khan (left) meets Governor General of the Commonwealth of Bahamas Cynthia A Pratt in this still taken from a video released on June 19, 2024. — Supplied

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan Wednesday stressed on the importance of trade potential with Bahamas across various domains namely tourism, financial services and information technology.

Presenting his credentials as Islamabad's non-resident High Commissioner-Designate to Governor General of the Commonwealth of Bahamas Cynthia A Pratt, the envoy said: "By fostering collaborative ventures and leveraging our respective strengths, we can unlock significant economic opportunities that will benefit both our countries."



"As the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bahamas, it would be my priority and privilege to work towards enhancing our bilateral ties [...] The Government of Pakistan is focused on enhancing its international relationships and we see Bahamas as a key partner in this endeavour," Khan added.

"We are committed to facilitating cultural, educational, and social exchanges that will not only deepen our understanding of each other’s rich heritage but also forge lasting bonds of friendship between our citizens," the envoy noted.



The ambassador also thanked the government of Bahamas for its support of Pakistan’s candidature for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and stressed mutual collaboration in multilateral organisations presented an excellent opportunity for both countries to advance common goals and address global challenges such as climate change.



He also highlighted Bahamas' active participation in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) [which has] positioned it as a vital link for Pakistan to enhance its engagement with the regional bloc.

"Pakistan acknowledges the importance of CARICOM in promoting regional stability and economic integration and sees potential for collaboration in areas of mutual interest such as trade and technology," the envoy said.

Meanwhile, Pratt, while accepting Ambassador Khan's letters of credence, said that Bahamas deeply admired Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, its diverse traditions and the remarkable resilience of the people.

"Bahamas recognises Pakistan's significant contributions to regional stability and global peacekeeping efforts," she said while stressing that the Caribbean nation stood in solidarity with Islamabad in its pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity.

The governor general further reassured Khan that her government remains keen to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors, including trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchange.

"By leveraging our respective strengths and resources, I am confident that we can create a brighter and more prosperous future for our people," she said.

Reciprocating the sentiments of the leadership of Pakistan, as conveyed by the ambassador, Governor General Pratt conveyed her regards to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and to the people of Pakistan.

Prior to this, the Pakistani envoy also met various other officials of the Caribbean country including Acting Prime Minister and Ministers of Education and Technical & Vocational Training Glenys Margaret Elaine Hanna-Martin, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fredrick A Mitchell MP.

He also met The Bahamas Telecommunications Company's (BTC) Pakistani-origin CEO Sameer Bhatti.