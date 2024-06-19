Minister of Chinese Communist Party Liu Jianchao to visit Islamabad to strengthen ties

Liu Jianchao, minister of the International Department of Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, attends a news conference in Beijing, China, January 15, 2016. — Reuters

On the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao, minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, is set to visit Islamabad from 20-22 June 2024.

During the visit, Liu will co-chair with Dar the Third Meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the Political Parties on CPEC. He will also call on the senior civil and military leadership of Pakistan.

Established in 2019, the JCM of Political Parties on CPEC is a regular consultation mechanism between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan. Previous meetings were held on 19 March 2019 in Beijing and on 20 August 2020 virtually.

At the Third Meeting of the JCM, Pakistan and China will review the progress of CPEC projects, CPEC’s contribution to Pakistan’s socio-economic development, and its up-gradation and extension for regional connectivity.

The visit is a part of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China including between the Communist Party of China and the political parties of Pakistan.

It reflects upon the importance attached by the two countries to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm mutual support on issues of respective core interests, advance high-quality development of CPEC and enhance communication and dialogue on important regional and global developments.