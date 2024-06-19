TTP terrorist gunned down in Afghanistan's Kunar province

Members of the TTP seen wandering in a mountainous region in this file footage. — YouTube/Geo News Live

A Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader was killed in Kunar, Afghanistan's northeastern province, Geo News reported citing sources on Wednesday.

The terrorist, Abdul Mannan alias Hakeemullah, was killed in the province's Asadabad district and was a member of TTP's Malakand Shura, said the sources.

According to the sources, Abdul Mannan was involved several terror activities in Pakistan including target killing, landmine blasts in Bajaur, firing at security checkposts and extortion.

He was the right hand of TTP leader Azmatullah Mehsud, as per the sources, and played a key role in shaping terrorist operations in Bajaur.

The sources added that the terrorist had joined the TTP in 2007 and took part in several actions against security forces and innocent civilians, said sources.

Mannan's brother, Tariq alias Asad, is also related to the outlawed TTP, according to the sources.

It should be noted that TTP is the leading terrorist organisation in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the hideouts of Afghan terrorists are currently in Kunar, Nuristan, Paktika, Khost and other areas of the country.

Abdul Mannan's killing comes almost a week after law enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) foiling the bids of TTP to set up offices in Balochistan.

According to the Counterterrorism Department (CTD), intelligence agencies also detained several dangerous terrorists, including those involving high-value and most wanted targets.

Authorities revealed that among those captured include the notorious and most wanted commander of the TTP Khawarij’s Shura.

According to the preliminary investigation by the agencies, the arrested terrorists have been involved in several activities against Pakistan, alongside having linkages with domestic and international terrorists.

The CTD expected that crucial information would be obtained about the secret activities of such networks within the country, as law enforcers continue to investigate the arrested people.