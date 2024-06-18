Gandapur alleges Centre punishing KP through electricty loadshedding

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur gestures as he speaks at a presser in Peshawar on April 22, 2024. — X/@GovernmentKP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has alleged that the federal government of punishing the people in KP as a "revenge" by continuing the electricity loadshedding in the province.

In a video statement released on Tuesday, the CM said that the Centre had further reduced KP's share of electricity supply.

"The Centre is not fulfilling the commitment made [with KP government]," Gandapur said, while referring to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government as the former coalition, "Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) government".

"The PDM government is using lies and falsehood," he said.



The KP CM lamented that complaints were being received regarding the loadshedding schedule violations in the province.

Gandapur went on to say that the local workers of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) had been cooperating as per their capacity, while the provincial authorities were "fully cooperating" with the authority on the matter of line losses.

He further stated that the provincial government will soon have another meeting with the federal government on the matter.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firebrand warned political rival, PML-N-led government, to "fix your behaviour" with the KP government. He said that people would come out on the streets if the Centre didn't do so.

'Sacrificial meat rotting': Asad Qaiser

PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser also criticised the federal government, saying that KP had been undergoing "worst" electricity loadshedding for the last three days.

"People's sacrificial meat is rotting due to loadshedding," the politician said, while refferring to the unavailability of electricity in hot weather when people have sacrificed animals on the occasion of Eid ul Adha.

Qaiser said that his party would protest on the NA floor and highlight the matter during budget speech as well.

"We don't accept loadshedding and high priced electricity," he added

KP MP restores electric supply to 10 feeders

As power outages continued even on the occassion of Eid ul Adha, KP MP Fazal Elahi and his companions once again entered the Rehman Baba Grid Station in Peshawar and restored the power supply to 10 feeders.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where Fazal and his accomplices were seen relaxing on charpoys inside the grid station.

Speaking to Geo News, the MP said that he will stay at the grid station and won’t allow electric supply suspension again.



Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) wrote a letter to Rehman Baba Police Station to register a case against the legislator, who along with 45 others barged into the grid station and turned on the feeders.

As a result, Pesco faced a loss of Rs264,000.

It may be noted that Fazal had earlier restored the power supply from grid stations in his constituency on six different occasions since his election as the member of KP assembly.